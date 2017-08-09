Reunion planned for former staff of S&S Engineering Works in Dundalk

There is a reunion planned for all staff and workers of S & S Engineering, which used to be based on the Ardee Road in Dundalk.

The reunion is set to take place this Saturday - August 12th, in Byrne's Pub on Hill Street in town.

The event starts at 8.30pm.

S&S engineering works was one of the biggest employers in town, and there was a great shock when it closed in 1985. There would have been 600 employed in S&S at its height.

S&S was well-known for its apprentice scheme which was the first of its kind in Ireland. The apprentices got the best of training and many went on to work all over the world.

All are welcome to Saturday's reunion.