Something for everyone at this weekends Carlingford Oyster Festival

The annual Carlingford Oyster Festival takes place this weekend, from Friday 11 August to Monday 14 August, and there is a whole host of events and activities taking place in the town over the weekend.

While the main attraction to the festival is obviously the oysters, there are events taking place over the weekend, the whole family can get involved in.

On the Friday attractions include, sailing races on Carlingford Lough, Cassely's Extreme Funfair on the village green, and street entertainment throughout the day.

Local restaurants in the town will be serving up local fish dishes and cuisine, and of course there is the obligatory visit to the Festival Oyster Tent, to try out the wine and Carlingford oysters.

On Saturday events include the Welly Oyster Pearl Hunt, where entrants will hunt through the various sea shells and shorelife to find treasures hidden within the shells, as well the Oyster Pearls go Sheep Shearing event, where the pearl girls will compete in sheep shearing events.

Sunday sees the Carlingford also take part in the Irish Walled Towns Day, where events include The Big Dig, for all those aspiring archaeologists outs there; coin striking at the mint and guided tours of Medieval Carlingford.

Other events on the Sunday include, the World Crab Fishing Championships; the Teddy Bear Picnic; Carlingford Pipe Band performing; the Oyster Eating Competition and of course the Crowning of the Morgan's Fine Fish Carlingford Oyster Pearl 2017.

There will be live music throughout the weekend in the local pubs as well as on the streets.

The festival winds up then on Monday 14 August, with the Traditional Street Sports taking place on Newry Street during the day as well as the funfair on the village green organising an end of festival special.

So a full weekend's entertainment for everyone in the family can be had at the Carlingford Oyster Festival this weekend. For more information, go to the festival's Facebook page here



