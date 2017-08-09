Weather in Louth Wednesday 9 August 2017

Today looks like being the nicest day of the week so far in Louth. Here is today's weather for anyone making any plans for the day in Louth, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Outside of an isolated light shower, today is expected to be a bright, dry day.

Any low cloud and any early morning mist will quickly lift as morning temperatures rise, with spells of sunshine expected to break through, across Louth.

It will be a warm day with temperatures reaching 19 or 20 degrees. Winds will be mostly moderate in a north or north west direction.

Tonight will remain dry with long clear spells for most of the night. Mist and fog patches will form later in the night. It will be cooler with temperatures of just 7 to 9 degrees in light westerly breezes.

The solar UV index today will be moderate.