Dundalk Youth Theatre Summer Camp takes place this month

Are you age 12 or upwards? Then why not go along to the Dundalk Youth Theatre’s Annual Summer Drama camp this month.



It takes place from Monday 21st August to Wednesday 23rd August, in the Black Box Theatre, DkIT, from 10am to 4pm each day.



Youth Drama is designed to help young people to take part in positive and creative activities in fun ways. You get the chance to dress up and enter exciting and imaginative worlds. No experience needed, just the dream of being an actor.



It’s a great way to increase your confidence and get to know new and interesting people.

So come and brighten up your life with four fun-filled August days.



For further information and application forms, contact Edwina of Dundalk Youth Theatre at 087 294 9637.



You can also visit us on Facebook: Facebook/DundalkYouthTheatre.



The Summer Camp is facilitated by Edwina Albrecht and Anna Simpson. DTY is part-funded by Create Louth.