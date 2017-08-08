Glassed in the face on night out in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are looking for witnesses, after a man was assaulted, following an altercation on Park Street in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Sometime between 2am and 4.30 am last Friday morning, a 20 year old man became involved in a verbal row with another male on Park Street, Dundalk.

A lady who was passing by at the time intervened in the dispute.

It is understood that the lady then threw a pint glass at the victim, injuring him.

The victim who was treated subsequently, required 13 stitches to the face following the assault.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this attack. If you have any information, please contact Dundalk Gardaí Station on 042 938 8400.