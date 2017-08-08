Louth receives just €8,500 out of €11 million pot for Rural Recreation Projects

Louth is to receive just €8,500 in funding, out of a total of €11 million, that has been approved for Measure 1 rural recreation projects in Ireland.

Last week the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, approved €11 million for more than 200 rural recreation projects across Ireland.

Just one of these projects is in Louth, the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway, which is to receive €8,500 in funding, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development press release.

Louth's funding was welcomed last week by Dundalk's Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon

The 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme involves funding for projects under 3 seperate measures.

Measures 1 and 3 were announced last week. Measure 1 awards smaller grants of up to €10,000 each – this is the measure under which Louth received it's €8,500.

Measure 3 awards funding of between €100,000 and €1 million. 12 projects across Ireland received funding under this measure, none of which were in Louth.

Funding approvals under Measure 2 have not yet been announced. This will be announced in Autumn but it is not known if Louth will be receiving any of this funding.