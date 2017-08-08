Today's weather in Louth

Here is the weather in Louth for today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today in Louth sees the county start off with bright sunny spells.

Scattered showers will develop across the county from early on however, these showers will turn heavy in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures today will be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northerly winds.

Tonight, showers will become more scattered and for many places, it will remain a dry and clear night.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northwest winds.

The solar UV index for today will be moderate.