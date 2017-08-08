REPORT: Louth the luckiest county in Ireland

Lotto punters in Louth have the best chance of winning a lotto prize of all counties in the country.

That's according to a report by the Irish Sun today.

1 in 766 people in the Wee County have won a prize in the national lottery to date.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years in existence this year and the Irish Sun added up all wins over €15,000 in the Lotto, Lotto Plus One and Two as well as EuroMillions, EuroMillions Plus and Telly Bingo to come up with the figure.

They also looked at the census figures for 1986 and 2011 to gauge the average population for each county.

Other lucky counties include Cavan, Carlow, Donegal and Westmeath.