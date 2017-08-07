Water supply in Dundalk to be affected for next two weeks

Irish Water have announced that essential maintenance works may cause disruptions to the water supply in parts of Dundalk for the next two weeks.

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August, Irish Water say water mains flushing may cause disruptions to several parts of the town.

According to Irish Water, the areas in Dundalk affected will be:

Castletown Road, Cox's Demesne, Aisling Park, Marian Park, Farndrag Estate, Beechmount Drive, Cedarwood Park, Oakland Park, Barton Park, Castle Heights, Castle Park and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

According to Irish Water, a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The works are scheduled to be carried out from 8.30 am on 8 August until 6 pm on 22 August.

Irish Water advise that if customers need to contact them regarding these works, to please quote the reference number LOU012741 when making contact.