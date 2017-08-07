Attempted robbery on Dublin Road, Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing to the public for information, following an attempted house robbery at Mount Carmel on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on Thursday 3rd August.

At around 6 am last Thursday morning, Gardaí were called to the house on the Dublin Road in response to the house alarm going off.

Upon checking the rooms, nothing had been found to be missing but a table had been moved.

Outside the house, it was found that the shed doors had been damaged.

As nothing had been stolen, it is though that a burglary had been interrupted.

Gardaí are asking that if anyone has any information to this, to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.