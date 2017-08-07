Gardaí investigate attempted house burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí have asked the public for their help, following what may have been an attempted break in at College Heights, Dundalk.

In the early hours of Sunday 6th August, at around 1.45 am, a man entered the rear of a property in College Heights, off Hoey's Lane on the Dublin Road.

He then threw a stone at the window of the house before running off shortly afterwards.

The man was wearing black clothes, including a black hat.

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to this event. If you have any information, please call them on 042 938 8400.