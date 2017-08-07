Laptop stolen in Dundalk burglary

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to come forward, following the burglary of a van in Dundalk, sometime over night last Tuesday 1st August.

Sometime between 9pm the night before and 6 am in the morning, a van was broken into in Ard Easmuinn in Dundalk. A Dell laptop, which was in a black bag, was stolen in the incident.

There was no damage to the van. It is thought the incident may have taken place around 9 o'clock, when the van was being loaded.

Gardaí are asking the public for any information they may have in relation to this incident. If you have, please contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.