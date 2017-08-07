WINNER: Favourite deli in Dundalk

We've been bowled over by the response to our poll to find Dundalk's favourite deli. We simply hadn't gauged just how much a good deli means to the people of Dundalk!

Literally thousands of votes came in throughout the weekend for our nominees, it looks like it was out one of our most popular polls yet!

And so to the winner. Starting with our fourth place, came McCreesh's Deli on the Avenue Road with 2 % of the vote.

In third place with 5% of the vote, came Centra in Blackrock

Our first and second place was fought out the whole weekend.

In second place with a whopping 40% of the vote came Conlon's in Dundalk. Well done Conlon's and hard luck in coming so close to the top.

But there can only be one winner. Congratulations to Joe's at Greengates in Dundalk, our winner with 46% of the vote.

Thank you to everyone who took part in our poll. Keep an eye out for our next one coming soon!