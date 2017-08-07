Man with crowbar witnessed trying to force his way into Dundalk home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, following what they believe to be an attempted house break-in on the Castletown Road on Friday 4th August.

At around 9.30 am a man was in his bathroom when he heard a loud bang coming from outside the house.

Upon looking out, the man saw a male around 5' 10” in height outside the house. The unidentified male who was of medium build, had red hair which was shaved at the sides and long on top.

A while later the man heard another bang outside. Upon investigating, the man saw the same individual trying to force his way into the house with a crowbar.

The man who had two accomplices with his this time, made his escape with the two others. Gardaí have CCTV footage of the incident but the footage is not of good enough quality to identify the suspects.

If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.