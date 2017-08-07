€250,000 winning Lotto Plus ticket sold in north east

A shop in Carrickmacross sold a winning ticket in Saturday night's Lotto Plus draw, worth a cool €250,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the XL Store on the Dundalk Road, in Carrickmacross.

Speaking to Northern Sound, the owner of the store said: "It’s a fantastic win for the town and it will give the community a great boost."

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 02, 09, 15, 25, 32, 45 and Bonus 38.

The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw were: 17, 20, 26, 28, 36, 47 - the bonus number was 42.

In the Lotto Plus 1 draw, the winning numbers were 9, 15, 18, 22, 35, 46 - bonus number was 36.

Get checking your ticket!!