Gardai: Road closed in Knockbridge due to overnight incident
Gardaí have closed the road in Knockbridge Village from the crossroads to Lisroland this morning, following an overnight assault in the village.
According to LMFM a man in his 40s received injuries to his face after an assault in the village shortly before midnight.
Gardai are investigating the incident.
UPDATE: The Cloonanana Rd has fully reopened between Stone Trough and Knockbridge following an incident overnight.
