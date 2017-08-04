Over €43,000 announced for Louth Arts and Culture

Over €43,000 has been announced today in Arts and Culture funding for County Louth.

This funding has been allocated as part of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018 and include the following projects:

An Táin Arts Centre - €7,322.81

Oriel Cultural Centre CCE - €16,112

Carlingford Heritage Centre - €20,000

Commenting on the funding, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd had this to say:

'This funding is part of €750,000 allocated to more than 60 local arts organisations around the country by my Fine Gael colleague the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys.'

'While the first two rounds of funding were aimed at larger organisations, these grants are for smaller community based groups, many of whom are doing great work here in County Louth in the arts and culture sphere.'

He continued:

'The funding announced under the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme will be a real boost to tourism in Louth, helping to develop our offering to visitors, but it will also be of real benefit to local communities here.'