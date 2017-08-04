Louth TD says drug trade is fuelling street harassment

In a follow up to an earlier statement Declan Breathnach has said much of the street harassment is fuelled by the drug trade, by those looking for money to fund their drug habit, and by those openly dealing drugs on the streets of Dundalk.

As reported previously, Deputy Breathnach has requested a meeting with Superintendent Garda Gerry Curley and the Garda Community Liaison Team to discuss the issue.

Deputy Breathnach is alarmed level of harassment of business people and shoppers, in the vicinity of Dundalk town that is fuelled by the drug trade, prompting him to take action.