Louth TD 'alarmed at level of harassment' of business people and shoppers in Dundalk

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has requested a meeting with Superintendent Garda Gerry Curley and the Garda Community Liaison Team to discuss the "alarming levels of harassment on the streets of Dundalk".

“People are being harassed in many ways. People stopping in front of them looking for money and I have even heard of someone running into a café and taking food from a diner’s plate!” said Breathnach.

“This begging and anti-social behaviour has escalated in the past few months and this sort of harrying and pestering is spoiling the enjoyment of the town by locals and visitors, be it for shopping or business purposes. We need a greater visible Garda presence on the streets.”

“I have requested a meeting with the Garda Superintendent in Dundalk and will the Garda Community Liaison team to discuss ways to combat this behaviour. The Management of BIDS Dundalk and The Chamber of Commerce share my concerns and will join me at this meeting, when arranged” concluded Breathnach.