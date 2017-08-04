Louth man named on Irish show jumping squad for Dublin Horse Show

Great news for Louth man Mark McAuley, who has been named on the Irish Aga Khan show jumping squad, ahead of next week’s Dublin Horse Show.

The squad which has just been revealed, will compete for the famous Aga Khan trophy at the RDS in Ballsbridge next Friday August 11th.

Mark, who is from Ardee, rides 13-year-old grey gelding Miebello, a horse owned by Eva Lundin in the competition.

Ireland has won the Aga Khan trophy 23 times since it was first awarded in 1926, with their last victory coming in 2015.

Team manager Rodrigo Pessoa will name his four Aga Khan team members next Thursday, with eight top Nations battling for the Aga Khan Trophy on Friday afternoon, live on RTE TV.

30 year old Mark, who has been show jumping for years, followed his parents into the sport. His parents, John and Sarah were show jumpers at an international level also.

According to his biography on www.globalchampionstour.com, Mark's first taste of show jumping success came in 2004 in the Junior European Championships, where he represented Ireland.