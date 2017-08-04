Louth churches now broadcasting live to the world

Two churches outside Dundalk, have joined other Catholic churches in Louth and across Ireland in bringing mass to an online audience.

Webcams installed in the Church of Immaculate Conception in Kilkerley and the Church of St Mary in Knockbridge, give parishioners at home and abroad the chance to watch church services online.

To access the system, viewers can go to the pastoral area website www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org , where on the homepage there is a link to the live webcam for the churches in Kilkerley and Knockbridge.

Alternatively viewers can go to www.mcnmedia.tv where both church masses can be viewed live, along with other churches in Louth, across Ireland and in the UK.

On the www.mcnmedia.tv website, other churches in Louth with live webcams include, St Laurence's Church, Omeath, St Michael's Carlingford and Our Lady Star of the Sea, Boher.

According to the website, Mullaghbuoy Church and St James, Grange are also launching live webcams this year.

The webcam can beviewed on P.Cs, laptops, iPads, iPhones, kindle etc., with the service now live across active churches.

For further information, contact Joe or Alex at MCN Media .TV on 0044 28 8773 9580.

A Loop System for those who are hearing impaired has been installed in both churches. To use the induction loop system, turn your hearing Aid to the T position.