Weather in Louth for bank holiday weekend

With the bank weekend finally upon us, here is the weather for Louth for the next few days, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Friday will be a bright and fresh day, with a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

Some of the showers may turn heavy this afternoon and there is a slight risk of thunder.

Maximum temperatures will be 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, in blustery west to northwest winds.

Tonight will see some further showers occurring but there will be good dry periods also.

Minimum temperatures will be 8 to 11 degrees Celsius in moderate westerly breezes.

The grass pollen count will be low and the solar UV index is moderate to high.

On Saturday, any lingering showers will quickly clear eastwards, to leave a bright day with a mix of sunshine and passing showers.

There is a risk of the showers becoming heavy in the afternoon/evening.

Top temperatures will range from 16 to 18 in moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be another mix of sunshine and showers, with temperatures slightly cooler, reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be moderate coming from a southwest direction.

Monday looks like being another showery day, with temperatures slightly up on the previous day, reaching 16 degrees Celsius.

Winds will again be moderate, switching to a more westerly direction.