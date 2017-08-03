AA ROADWATCH: Crash reported near Beaulieu Cross in Co Louth
AA ROADWATCH: Crash reported near Beaulieu Cross in Co Louth
According to AA Roadwatch Gardaí are en route to a crash on the Drogheda/Termonfeckin Rd (R166) near Beaulieu Cross in Louth this evening.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution approaching the area.
LOUTH: Gardaí are en route to a crash on the Drogheda/Termonfeckin Rd (R166) near Beaulieu Cross. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 3, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on