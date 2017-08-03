AA ROADWATCH: Crash reported near Beaulieu Cross in Co Louth

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

AA ROADWATCH: Crash reported near Beaulieu Cross in Co Louth

AA ROADWATCH: Crash reported near Beaulieu Cross in Co Louth

According to AA Roadwatch Gardaí are en route to a crash on the Drogheda/Termonfeckin Rd (R166) near Beaulieu Cross in Louth this evening.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution approaching the area.