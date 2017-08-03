Motorists warned of delays following two-car collision in Louth

Emergency services are presently attending the scene of two car collision in Louth.

The crash occurred at Beaulieu Cross on Drogheda Termonfeckin Road.

Motorists are being advised by Gardai to avoid the area.

A stop/go system is now in place at Beaulieu Cross on the Drogheda/Termonfeckin Rd (R166) due to the collision.