The Carrickmacross-based BOSE plant was sold at auction yesterday.

The sale was confirmed to a Chinese buyer, who has selected Carrickmacross as its European base.

The building went onto the market in April, and was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Shane O’Hanlon of O’Hanlon Property says that the food production firm is a reputable company which is backed by Enterprise Ireland.

He also says the business should be up and running very soon.