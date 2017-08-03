Sale of Heynestown farm sets new high in land value in Louth

An 80-acre residential farm in Heynestown in Co Louth, set a new high in land value, when it was sold yesterday, at an overall sale price of €1,377,000.

The entire farm of the late TJ Lavelle, Heynestown, sold for over €17,000 per acre, in 4 separate lots.

Michael Lavelle Estate Agents reported a very strong turnout for the sale by public auction of the farm.

Commenting on the farm at the auction, auctioneer Joanne Lavelle said:

'This is a great reflection on the excellent land in County Louth. A farm of this quality is rare, but local demand is very strong'

The four lots sold as:

Lot 1 – The farmhouse with yards and over 40 acres of dry lands – sold for €800,000.

Lot 2 – A three division holding of lands with road frontage, sold for €290,000

Lot 3 – 8.7 acres of zoned land sold for €152,000

Lot 4 – Six-acre field with future potential sold for €95,000

Michael Lavelle Estate Agents will hold an auction of farm equipment and machinery at Heynestown on Saturday 2 September at 2pm.

For more details, contact 042-9332482, email: info@lavelles.ie or check out www.lavelles.ie