Bus user describes Garda inspection incident along Louth border

A bus user has spoken to the Dundalk Democrat about an incident today along the Louth border in which the bus he was travelling on was pulled over by members of An Gardai and passengers were asked to produce ID.

The incident occurred this afternoon on the border between Louth and Northern Ireland.

Roger Cross, explained to The Democrat what happened.

"I was on a Bus Eireann Express service from Newry to Dublin and somewhere around the border, we were stopped by an unmarked Garda car.

"Two uniformed members of An Garda Siochana boarded the bus and called for passengers to produce passport or ID.

I'm on a bus from Newry to Dublin and we just got pulled over by Louth Gardai on the border. Everyone was asked for their passport/ID. — Roger Cross (@rwcbl) August 3, 2017

"One member went to the back of the bus and began checking ID while his colleague worked from the front of the bus. They did not pay a lot of attention to IDs but rather glanced at them.

"The whole matter took 3-4 minutes. I am not aware of the reason for the stop."

Although Gardai and customs officials have carried out such searches in the past, the onset of Brexit leads many people living and traveling along the border to ponder if such incidents will increase in scale and number.