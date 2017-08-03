PHOTOS: This super-stylish Dundalk home is sure to surprise

A super-stylish four bedroom house in Oaklawns, Dundalk has come on the market that needs to be viewed by anyone looking for something a little different in town.

Oaklawns is a highly popular residential development, just off St Alphonsus Road, making all town amenities within easy reach.

There is real attention to detail in this family home which has been extended to a high end specification.

The sitting room has a wall panelling feature, as well as wooden flooring and coving.

The kitchen/dining/living room has a tiled floor in the kitchen area, wooden floor in the living area and has sliding doors leading to the rear garden

The large garden to rear of the home is further enhanced by the cobble block patio, south facing aspect and a home office tucked away at the bottom of the garden.

The asking price for this property is €240,000. For more information, contact auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll on 042 933 2173.