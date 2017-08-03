Dundalk brother and sister help launch new Fyffes charity drive

Dundalk siblings Ellie (5) and Ryan (3) Connor were on hand to help Fyffes launch its latest charity undertaking.

The Dundalk-based fruit importer is taking to the road with their new ‘pop up kitchen’, as part of a series of events to raise funds for new multisensory equipment at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

At eight events in six locations across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Wicklow throughout August and September, Mums, Dads and little ones are invited to come along to the Fyffes Kitchen and help themselves to a tasty frozen banana-pop, coupled with melted chocolate and a variety of toppings. All discretionary donations received will go directly to the hospital.

Commenting on what she termed ‘a tasty ap-peel’ on behalf of a worthy children’s charity, Fyffes marketing manager Emma Hunt-Duffy said: “Following the success of our National Banana Day fundraising initiative, our aim is to continue supporting the very important work being done by Temple Street Children’s Hospital, whilst reminding families how tasty, healthy and versatile bananas are”.

Those unable to visit the 'pop up' locations can still make a donation by texting the word BANANA to 50300.