VIDEO | Dundalk man targets €50,000 for charity with 400km cycle

Local man Jonny McGailey is hosting a Charity cycle from Dundalk to Tralee over two days with a 10km run on the third day.



Town 2 Town is a 420km cycle held on Friday 18th of August to Saturday 19th of August. This cycle was set up by Jonny in 2015 to raise funds for 3 desperate charities; Friends of A, Make A Wish Foundation and Donal Walsh 'Life Life'.

This year they will once again aim to land in Tralee, at the Rose of Tralee festival, having completed the 420km trek, and on the third day will run the 10km charity run to bring the total distance to 430km.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received to date as this is no easy trek, but with treble the numbers from year one and a third day of punishment included this year, we hope people can donate generously and make it all worthwhile", says Jonny.

You can watch his full promotional video here: https://twitter.com/JonnyMcgailey/status/893051463420792832