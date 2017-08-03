Dundalk sees drop in Live Register on 2016 figures

CSO Live Register figures released today, show a drop in the number on the Live Register in Dundalk compared to the same period last year.

The number on the Live Register in Dundalk in July 2017 stands at 5023. This is a drop of 600 on the same period last year, or a 10.7% decrease.

This is lower than the State figure, which saw a decrease in the Live Register of 14% on the same period last year, suggesting that Dundalk is still an area of concern with regards to unemployment.

While there is an increase of 193 on the Live Register in Dundalk on the previous month, as this could relate to seasonal factors, comparing the figures to the same period last year may give a more indicative insight in to unemployment in Dundalk.

Other parts of Louth have seen a larger decrease in the Live Register figures. Ardee has seen a drop of 272 in the Live Register since July 2016 – a decrease of 17.3%.

Drogheda has also seen a decrease, with 980 fewer signing on, or a decrease of 17.2% on last year.

Louth County has seen a decrease of 1852 on the Live Register, a 14.4% decrease since the same period last year.