Today's weather in Louth

After all yesterday's rain, we're happy to report a slightly better forecast for today in Louth.

Today we should see more sunny spells than yesterday but there is a high likelihood of scattered showers across the region.

It will remain quite warm today with temperatures reaching 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will ease throughout the morning and veer westerly in direction.

For tonight, it will be fresh with clear spells and should remain dry, apart from well scattered showers.

Lowest temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate west to northwest winds.

The grass pollen season is now in full decline and only a low risk is expected.

The solar UV index for today is moderate to high.

Weather forecast courtesy of Met Éireann.