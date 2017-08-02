LIST: Further childcare funding announced for Louth

It has been has confirmed today by Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd that just under €100,000 in funding is being provided to improve childcare services for children of school going age in County Louth.

Pugwash Bay Limited - €15,000.00

Ferndale Creche & Montessori - €20,000.00

Respond! - €20,000.00

Periwinkles Preschool - €6,400.00

Rachael's Room - €13,404.00

Absolute Angels Creche and Montessori - €10,000.00

Little People Pre-School - €10,000.00

"Following on from Capital Funding Announcements in July that secured over €310k in extra funding for Louth childcare services to provide new childcare places, maintenance and building work as well as outdoor play areas, this new strand 1 and 2 funding has been announced to specifically increase the number of child places in the county, a third strand of funding will be announced in August.

“The funding announced for School Aged Childcare services, totalling €95k here in Louth, will be used for the establishment of new SAC services as well as the expansion of existing services.

“As Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone has said, this is the first big step, but there is still much work to done in this area. I am assured that the Minister is focused on quality of childcare, accessibility and also recognition for the workers who provide services.

“I strongly encourage all parents everyone with children in childcare to visit - affordablechildcare.ie - to see the supports available to their family.”

Speaking at the launch of the new funding, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said:

“In a Republic of Opportunity everyone should have the chance to access employment and education. Childcare can often be a barrier to this, whereas it should be a bridge to opportunity for parents, their children and our economy.

“These new subsidies will create greater parental choice and financial support for families so they can achieve their full potential. I’m delighted that investment made this year will help families begin to feel a difference in their pockets from September.”