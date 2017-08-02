Irish Rail August bank holiday timetable for Louth commuters

For anyone in Louth commuting to Dublin or Belfast over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, Irish Rail have issued an alternative timetable from Sunday 6th to Monday 7th August.

The changes to the timetables are as follows:

Starting with the Dundalk and Drogheda service, a normal Sunday service will operate on Sunday 6th August.

On Monday 7th August, a Sunday service will operate with the following alterations:

09.15hrs Pearse to Drogheda is deferred to 09.30hrs.

09.20hrs Dundalk to Dublin Pearse is deferred to 09.25hrs.

15.45hrs Drogheda to Dublin Pearse is deferred to 15.48hrs.

17.47hrs Drogheda to Dublin Pearse is deferred to 17.48hrs.

19.45hrs Drogheda to Dublin Pearse is deferred to 19.48hrs.

20.15hrs Dublin Pearse to Dundalk will operate to Drogheda only

For commuters using the Belfast service, a normal Sunday service will operate on Sunday 6th August.

On Monday 7th August, a normal Monday service will operate with the following alteration:

06.30 Newry to Dublin Connolly is cancelled.

For updates, timetables or any further information, go to Irish Rail website