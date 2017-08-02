Front of Dundalk home torched as vandals set fire to letterbox

Gardaí were called to fire at a Dundalk home after a residential letterbox was set on fire.



Officers were alerted to the incident, which occurred in the Seatown area last Wednesday (July 26), after the building's owner discovered a group of youths lighting the fire.



It is believed the offence was committed at approximately 5pm.



An investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents should contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.