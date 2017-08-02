Funding announced for environmental projects in Louth

Funding for 23 local projects across Louth has been announced today, according to Fine Gael, TD Fergus O’Dowd.

The Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups.

Commenting on the allocation for Louth environments projects, Deputy O'Dowd said:

'Here in Louth, funding of €25,300 was announced for 23 projects across the county.

'The main goal of these local projects is to improve the environment and make our communities more sustainable.

'The projects include: Louth Tidy Towns Together (€5,000), Praxis Care (€700), The Red Door Biodiversity Garden (€1,000), St Brigid’s Special School Sensory Garden (€1,000) and St Marys Diocesan School Environmental Initiative (€600).

'The fund shows how local initiatives can make a real difference in our communities, and showcases how small changes can make lasting improvements to our environment.

'The Fund supports small scale non-profit environmental projects such as allotments, community gardens, compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions.

'Eligible projects are those that will support and complement, at a local level, national environmental policies such as those on Waste, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Air, Water and Sustainable Development.'

According to Deputy O'Dowd, 834 projects are being funded under the 2017 scheme, an increase or over 100 projects on 2016.