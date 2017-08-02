Required parts for Louth water repairs were not available anywhere in the country - Irish Water

Irish Water and Louth County Council have stated that they contacted a number of Local Authorities and private companies in order to source the correct fittings required to repair the burst water main that impacted the water supply to customers in Louth and East and South East Meath last week.

In a statement, Irish Water explained that the essential parts were not available anywhere in the country.

"The required parts were not available anywhere in the country as all Local Authorities (including Dublin City Council) had standard fittings which were the same size as the standard fittings Louth County Council had used in the first three attempts made to repair the warped water main.

"The bespoke engineered parts had to be manufactured to precise measurements to repair the warped and damaged water main. The parts took two days to manufacture as the 50 year old water main had become warped underground.

"The water main was successfully repaired on Wednesday, 26 July. Irish Water and Louth County Council contacted a number of companies to manufacture the bespoke parts and they were made by the company that could make them in the quickest time frame.

"Irish Water, Louth County Council and Meath County Council worked in collaboration with a number of Local Authorities, Northern Irish Water, The Defence Forces and private companies to source as many tankers as needed to supply temporary water supplies to the impacted communities.

"We are grateful for the support that was provided by all in providing tankers, drivers and people to man temporary water stations. Dublin City Council was once such Local Authority that provided us with the support of tankers and drivers over the outage and provided a number of water tankers including:

· two 2000 litres mobile tankers

· Four 1,200 litre two wheeled trailer type tankers

· Two Water tankers (fixed tanker built onto truck) 6,000 litre

· Seven 1,000 litre, One 2,500 litre, three 950 litre and two 5,000 litre tanks