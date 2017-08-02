Two new Superintendents for Garda Síochána in Louth

The Policing Authority announced yesterday, details of appointments made to the rank of Superintendent in the Garda Síochána in the Louth area.

Inspector Alan McGovern has been appointed to the rank of Superintendent for the Louth and Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Inspector Yvonne Murphy has been appointed to the rank of Superintendent in Dundalk Garda Station.

These appointments along with others announced yesterday in other regions, are resulting from the first competition undertaken by the Authority for the rank of Superintendent since the commencement of its statutory appointments on 1 January 2017.

The selection competition for Superintendent involved a two-staged process, conducted in accordance with the statutory framework and the Authority’s Statement of Practice.

It is expected that appointments will be made to fill further positions in the coming weeks but it is unclear if any are for the Louth region.

A total of 96 applications were received for the role of Superintendent in the Garda Síochána Competition 2017.

Of the 96, 83 were male and 13 were female applicants. 90 of the applications were for An Garda Siochana and 6 were for the PSNI.