Second GoCar car sharing service announced for Co Louth

Car Sharing company GoCar have announced this morning that they are operating a second GoCar in Louth - at the train station car park in Drogheda.

This comes after yesterday's news that Dundalk would have the service available for use too.

The new service allows users to book the car, hop in and drive.

Users must become a member for an initial sign up of €10.

You can drive from €8 per hour with Insurance, fuel, tax, and city parking included

You get started by becoming a member online. You then book through the app or log in online. You swipe your GoCard or use the App to open the doors of the car.

You then open the glovebox, enter your pin, take the keys and drive off. After your trip you return the car to where you picked it up from.