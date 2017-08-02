Today's weather in Louth

With the bank holiday on the way, people will be keeping an eye on the weather coming up to the weekend.

Here is the weather forecast for the Louth area today courtesy of Met Eireann

While there is heavy rain in Dundalk at the moment, this rain will clear northwards this morning and the day will brighten.

The day will brighten with broken cloud and sunshine occurring across many parts through the middle of the day.

Temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees Celsius

However, showers will develop through the afternoon and these will merge to longer spells of rain towards evening.

Southwesterly winds will be fresh and blustery at times.