Louth Rose Aoife Heffron is calling for your support

LOUTH Rose Aoife Heffron is rallying her supporters to join her in the Dome on Thursday 17th August at the Rose of Tralee International Festival from 16 to 22 August.

She will be among 64 Roses from all over the world to take part in this year’s Festival which will include parades, funfair, circus, over 70 hours of free and affordable entertainment, Fashion Show and fireworks displays.

Aoife, 27, a PR Executive and Communications in Creative Media graduate from Dundalk, said, “My main hobby is my blog AoifeJane. I started the blog in April 2016 as a way to discuss my struggles with hair loss as a woman and the mental health effects that go along with it. I want to create awareness for this common problem and use the blog as an environment that hair loss sufferers can come to for information and support. It’s hard to put into words what it took for me to fill out the application to be the Louth Rose 2017. I have regained much needed confidence, through my blog and what I like to call my ‘hair makeup’. Then to have actually become the Louth Rose, after telling my story to everyone, is genuinely heartwarming and an incredible honour.”

Prior to arriving in Tralee, Aoife will embark on a three-day tour taking in some of Ireland’s top tourism landmarks in County Kildare including the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens, The K Club, Lullymore and Kildare Village. All 64 Roses will stay at the magnificent Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club in Maynooth. In Dublin, the Roses will visit Ireland’s top visitor attraction, Guinness Storehouse and Malahide Castle. When the Roses arrive in the Kingdom of Kerry, they will sample some of the most famous scenery and tourist attractions in the world in Tralee, Dingle, Killarney and Kenmare and they will stay at the luxurious Rose Hotel in Tralee, home to the Roses for the duration of the Festival.

Once again, only 32 Roses can be accommodated in the live RTÉ TV selections with Dáithí Ó Sé on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd August and this year’s qualifying judging process will take place before the Roses arrive in Tralee.

As the Lead Sponsor of the Rose of International Festival, Tipperary Crystal will present, the 2017 Rose of Tralee with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery, a range of high quality products from their Giftware and Homeware Collections. She’ll wear the splendid new tiara featuring the Rose motif as the central framework, adorned in glistening crystals and the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

The next Rose of Tralee will drive away from Tralee in a brand new KIA pro_ceed from McElligotts Tralee, a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000, a weeklong holiday in Kerry from Kerry County Council, a tablet complete with a year’s subscription to Independent.ie, while Sean Taaffe Group will look after all the hair styling needs of the 2017 Rose of Tralee.

Anyone who wishes to travel to Tralee to support their favourite Rose in the Dome or to enjoy any of the live music entertainment during the Festival can purchase tickets from www.roseoftralee.ie.