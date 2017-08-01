'Pay as You Go' driving now available in Dundalk

GoCar are now operating Pay as you go driving from Clarke Station in Dundalk.

The new service allows users to book the car, hop in and drive.

Users must become a member for an initial sign up of €10.

You can drive from €8 per hour with Insurance, fuel, tax, and city parking included

You get started by becoming a member online. You then book through the app or log in online. You swipe your GoCard or use the App to open the doors of the car.

You then open the glovebox, enter your pin, take the keys and drive off. After your trip you return the car to where you picked it up from.

We've launched in #Dundalk! Pay as you go driving now available from Dundalk Train Station car park, learn more at https://t.co/kzEVePX5JO pic.twitter.com/mNFjY8ugXo — GoCar (@GoCarIreland) August 1, 2017

More info at https://www.gocar.ie/