Dundalk man given eight months for assault on woman

A 25 year old man who admitted seriously assaulting a woman, who had obtained a barring order out against him, was sentenced to eight months at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court heard the victim has a child with the defendant Robert Byrne with an address care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk.

He was prosecuted for assault causing harm and contravening a barring order by striking the woman in the face and back of the head - causing her to bleed, at Crowe Street, Dundalk on September 28th last.

Mr. Bryne was also before the court for stealing the woman's mobile phone at Castletown Road, Dundalk on October 19th 2016.

The defendant had 15 previous convictions and the case had previously been adjourned so a victim impact report could be prepared which was handed into the court.

After he heard the defendant was serving a 10 month sentence, imposed in June but back dated to January 16th, Judge John Coughlan imposed an eight month sentence.