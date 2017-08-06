Dundalk man had €5 worth of drugs taken from sock

Dundalk District Court has heard how gardaí recovered €5 worth of cannabis resin from the sock of a 27 year old man, who drew their attention to him, by acting "very nervous".

Kieran Kearney of Clann Chulainn Park, Dundalk admitted unlawful possession of the drug at The Laurel's, Dundalk on December 28th 2014.

The investigating garda said the accused was acting in a very suspicious manner.

Judge John Coughlan said he would strike out the matter if the accused paid €350 to the court for charity.