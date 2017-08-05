Man (63) before Dundalk court accused of sexual assault on male

A 63 year old man accused of a sexual assault on a male, appeared before Dundalk District Court last week.

The defendant - who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, is charged with committing the alleged offence at a location in the town on the 18th of July last year.

After he was told the DPP had directed that the case be dealt with at district court level, Judge John Coughlan read a medical report about the alleged victim, and said he would accept jurisdiction.

That means that the defendant will not be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

The case was adjourned to October 25th.