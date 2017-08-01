Dundalk Gardaí appeal for witnesses after kitchen windows smashed by bricks

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a kitchen window was smashed in the Glenwood area of Dundalk.



The homeowner alerted Gardaí at approximately 2.30am last Tuesday (July 25) after being awoken by a loud bang.



It was found that a brick had been through to the window, with damage subsequently done to the property.



No items were taken during the incident.



Anyone with information on this or other cases should contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.