Man arrested for punching car windows in Dundalk town centre

A 31-year-old man was arrested after being discovered punching car windows in the town centre last week.



Gardaí were alerted after the culprit was observed in the Rampart Lane area of Dundalk on Saturday (July 29) at 3.40am.



He has since been charged and will face court hearing during the new term.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents should contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.