Cross border driving disqualifications enforced from today

From today, 1 August, a new provision comes into effect that allows mutual recognition of driving disqualifications between Ireland and the UK.

The Order to recognise cross border disqualifications was signed by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

Under the Ireland / UK Agreement, the driving disqualification is, in effect, transferred by the State which imposes it to the licence of the offender’s ‘home’ State. So, the legal consequence of the offence committed follows the offender home.

The new measures are underpinned by an International Agreement between Ireland and the UK, which comes into effect today and primary legislative provisions in Ireland and the UK, which have been commenced today.

Commenting on the provision, the Minister said:

'The mutual recognition of driving disqualifications is an important road safety measure because it aims to target dangerous drivers on our roads.

'The disqualifications relate to drivers disqualified for reckless or dangerous driving, hit and run driving, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

'Mutual recognition of driving disqualifications is an important road safety measure for both Ireland and the UK, and is one of a series of measures I am introducing which will reduce road injuries and ultimately save lives.

He added: 'Maintaining the common travel area and our economic links with the UK are important priorities for Ireland, and this Agreement will make a contribution towards that objective, as well as making an important contribution to road safety.'

What offences are covered by the Agreement?

The Agreement concerns disqualifications arising from a range of traffic offences, such as: