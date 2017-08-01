ESB fault in Dundalk after car collides with pole

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ESB fault in Dundalk after car collides with pole

ESB fault in Dundalk

ESB are reporting a fault on the Carrick Road in Dundalk due to a car colliding with an electricity pole.

The estimated time of fix is 5pm.

Due to the collision the Carrick Road is currently closed at Oriel Park and at Little Mills on the other end.

Diversions are in place.