Gardai recover stolen Dublin cars in Co Louth
The gardai swoop in Louth was part of Operation Waste
Gardai have recovered two cars in Drogheda which had been stolen from South Dublin two weeks ago.
The swoop was part of Operation Waste which is a joint venture by Dublin Metropolitan Region Garda Traffic Division based at Dublin Castle and Dublin City Council’s Waste Management Team.
It was established to combat the use of public roads by uninsured, untested and dangerously loaded vehicles arriving at Dublin Port, destined for export to West Africa.
Operation Waste DMR Traffic - 2 cars recovered in Drogheda which had been stolen in South Dublin 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/UY16mE5S5G— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 1, 2017
